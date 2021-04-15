BRATTLEBORO — The Compassionate Friends (TCF) of Brattleboro, a local chapter of the national self-help organization for families that have had a child die, will hold its next bi-monthly online meeting via Zoom on Sunday, April 18, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Compassionate Friends of Brattleboro offers understanding, consolation and support to all parents and families who have endured the death of a child regardless of age and cause of death. If you or anyone you know could benefit from having the company of a group of people who have all endured this worst loss, contact Beverly Miller at 802-251-5598 or bevermont@gmail.com.