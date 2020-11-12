Registration is now open for the Vermont Compost Operator Certification Training.
In order to socially distance, we will be offering a fully remote multi-session version of the training in winter 2021 (Jan. 5 to Feb. 5). Hosted by Compost Technical Services, and presented by the VT Agency of Natural Resources (ANR), this workshop will provide participants with a Compost Operator Certificate, which meets the requirements of ANR for small, medium and large compost facility site operators. Current or future compost site operators will be certified to manage composting facilities handling food scraps or animal mortalities in Vermont. The training is a combination of pre-recorded presentations, review tests, and live webinars. Vermont residents and site operators working in the state have priority registration.
In addition to the training, consulting services are available to eligible food scrap composters on an ongoing basis. For more information, go to: www.CompostTechnical Services.com or email james@CompostTechnical Services.com.