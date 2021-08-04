ATHENS — The Athens Brick Meetinghouse committee and the Athens Historic Preservation Society are hosting an ice cream social and concert on Sunday, August 8 at the meetinghouse off Route 35.
The concert, a benefit to preserve the meetinghouse, will feature the band Bard Owl from Williamsville.
The social will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the concert will go from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Bard Owl is T. Breeze Verdant on guitar, vocals, and stomp box and Annie Landenberger, on vocals and percussion, harmonizing on an expanded and eclectic playlist. They will be joined by Eric Cantos on harmonica.
The benefit includes a raffle of a cord of wood and a silent auction of local rough-cut hemlock. The suggested donation is $10 and all proceeds go to support Meetinghouse preservation.
For more information, contact Sherry Maher at 802-869-2141 or email at athensmeetinghouse1817@gmail.com, or follow Athens Meetinghouse on Facebook. For more on Bard Owl, go to www.bardowlmusic.com.