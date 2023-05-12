GUILFORD — Guilford Community Church will host a special concert on Sunday, May 21, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the death of The Rev. Shirley Harris Crockett, pastor of the church from 1976 to 1997.
Beginning at 2:30 p.m., the Shirley Harris Crockett Concert will be an extravaganza of story-telling, music and archival videos on Shirley's ministry and and her enduring legacy. Her husband, the Rev. Larrimore Crockett, is organizing the event with the help of Andy Davis, and will serve as emcee and story-teller.
It will also include contributions by the Guilford Church Choir, led by Andy Davis, and also Robin Davis, Stefan Amidon, John and Carolyn Wesley, Michael Mario, Katherine Breunig, a quartet of women singing the music of Hildegard of Bingen, and other friends who can testify personally to the influence of Shirley's pastoral ministry.
A special moment will be the showing of a video, made in 1991, of the debut performance of the song "Shirley of Guilford," with Tony Barrand (the composer of the song) and a band which included Margaret Dale Barrand, Andy Davis, Peter and Mary Alice Amidon, Lucy Spahr-Blazej and Richard Blazej.
All are welcome to attend; donations can be made at the door toward the work and mission of the GCC. For more information, call Rev. Larrimore Crockett at 224-348-0818.