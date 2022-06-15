WALPOLE, N.H. — Savings Bank of Walpole has announced the dates and bands scheduled to perform at the annual “Concerts on the Green” summer concert series.
The nine-concert series, which is held on the town green in Walpole, will kick off on Sunday, June 19 with the Westmoreland Town Band. All shows will be held rain or shine on Sundays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic basket and bring a blanket or lawn chair. This year marks the 39th year SBW has underwritten the series of concerts.
Summer 2022 Schedule: June 19, Westmoreland Town Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; June 26, Walpole Old Home Day Concert, 5 to 6:30 p.m. with The Walt Sayre Orchestra; July 3, Keene American Legion Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; July 10, Springfield Community Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; July 17, Nelson Town Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; July 24, The Temple Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; July 31, East Bay Jazz Ensemble, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; August 7, Brattleboro American Legion Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; and August 14, The Residential Band, 6:30 to 8 p.m.