BRATTLEBORO — The Connecticut River Joint Commissions are hosting a virtual roundtable on how the 410-mile river affects the economies of New Hampshire and Vermont.
The virtual event is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
New Hampshire’s Connecticut River Valley Resource Commission, created by the Legislature in 1987, and Vermont’s Connecticut River Watershed Advisory Commission, similarly created in 1988, were directed to cooperate with each other to preserve and protect the resources of the Connecticut River Valley, and to guide its growth and development.
They have met together as the Joint Commissions since 1989.
Both commissions are advisory and have no regulatory powers, instead advocating and ensuring public involvement in decisions which affect their river and their valley.
Speakers for the virtual event include Alex Belensz, associate analyst and planner with SE Group, a multi-disciplinary planning and consulting firm that focuses on developing mountain resorts.
Belensz will be joined by the University of New Hampshire’s Shannon Rogers, an ecological economist, and Josh Hanford, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development
They will discuss how the recreation economy is shaping the local river economies and how recreation affects the river. They will also discuss how best to safeguard the river going into the future.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/t9xtfrrk.
Local members of the Joint Commissions include Harriet Davenport, of Chesterfield, N.H., Jeff Miller, of Walpole., N.H., Chris Campany of Brattleboro, and Steven Lembke, of Guilford.