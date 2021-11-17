State Reps Michelle Bos-Lun and Mike Mrowicki, both D-Windham 4, will host another of their Online Community Conversations with House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Chittenden 6-3. The Online Community Conversation is held for constituents of the Windham 4 District of Westminster, Putney, and Dummerston and will be on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 10 am.
Bos-Lun and Mrowicki will update constituents and answer questions about goals, challenges, and proposed legislation for the upcoming legislative session. Updates about reapportionment, amending the Vermont constitution to secure women’s right to control their health care decisions (Proposition 5), and other issues will be addressed. Krowinski will also speak to priorities in the upcoming session and answer any questions. Updates about bills Bos-Lun and Mrowicki have been working on, will be introduced.
The State Legislature will be starting the second year of the biennium in January. Bills that didn’t pass last year can still be worked on and voted on before the adjournment in May of 2022.
“Representative Mrowicki and I look forward to welcoming House Speaker Krowinski to our monthly community conversation. Bring questions or just come to listen to as we prepare for our 2022 House session,” Bos-Lun said.
Mrowicki says “COVID, climate and racial-social justice bills are at the top of our to-do list, with 26 House and Senate Committees, though, there’s much more to do, and now is the time to hear from you, with your questions and suggestions”.
Contact Bos-Lun at mboslun@leg.state.vt.us or Mrowicki mmrowicki@leg.state.vt.us for the meeting link.