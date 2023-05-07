GREENFIELD, Mass. — Connecticut River Conservancy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the Connecticut River watershed in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut since 1952, formally announced it is searching for its next Executive Director.
The Board of Trustees, in collaboration with CRC staff and executive search firm Eos Transition Partners, have undergone a thorough process of evaluation and strategic refocusing to determine the qualities and qualifications that will guide the search for the next great leader of the organization. The successful candidate will be a dynamic, forward-thinking, and inclusive leader with a track record of leading and managing nonprofit organizations, strong relationship-building skills, and experience supporting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as a part of organizational culture. Details and application instructions are available at https://eostransitions.com/wordpress1/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/CRC-Position-Profile.final_.pdf. Questions can be directed to Catherine Bradshaw at cbradshaw@eostransitions.com.
CRC has a robust 70-year history of environmental conservation and restoration. The organization was first formed as the Connecticut River Watershed Council in 1952 by a group of concerned citizens, rebranded to the Connecticut River Conservancy in 2017, and has been a strong voice for the Connecticut River since the beginning. Programs include healthy habitat restoration through tree planting and dam removal, advocacy to prevent pollution, invasive species removal, water quality monitoring, river recreation access, community science to support migratory fish, and river cleanups, including the annual Source to Sea Cleanup for the past 26 years, and more.
Since the departure of the previous Executive Director, Andy Fisk, who took up the role of Bureau Chief of Natural Resources at the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection after ten years with CRC, the organization has been led by an interim Executive Director and Director of Restoration Programs, Ron Rhodes who has served CRC for 12 years as a Restoration Manager and River Steward. The new Executive Director will be welcomed by an enthusiastic Board, knowledgeable staff, and dozens of highly engaged regional stakeholders.
CRC’s search is being conducted in an inclusive manner, drawing on the perspectives of both board and staff members. Outreach is both broad and targeted and is aimed at developing a diverse pool of qualified candidates.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at https://eostransitions.com/wordpress1/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/CRC-Position-Profile.final_.pdf.