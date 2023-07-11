BRATTLEBORO — The Connecticut River Conservancy has announced the successful implementation of two riparian buffer plantings in Southern Vermont.
The two projects, one located in Reading and the other in Windham, were both made possible thanks to Watersheds United Vermont (WUV) and their funds from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Woody Buffer Block Grant. This grant is a component of Vermont's Clean Water Initiative Program; the specific focus of the Woody Buffer grant is to provide funds "for watershed groups to implement high priority, cost-effective, native riparian woody buffer plantings."
Improving water quality for local communities is one of CRC's and WUV's core values and riparian buffer plantings are considered one of the most essential steps in making such improvements. By strategically planting native trees and shrubs along streams and river banks, a natural buffer is created, which acts as a filter to many potential pollutants, sediment, and excess nutrients which harm stream health. These projects are said to benefit both people and wildlife alike and include many benefits not just limited to water quality.
Riparian buffers also strengthen streambanks and prevent the loss of topsoil to erosion, provide terrestrial habitat and protection to many wildlife species and provide a canopy to streams which helps regulate temperature from excessive sunlight exposure.
The first of these projects, located in Reading, provides a 50-foot buffer to nearly a quarter mile section of Willow Brook. In total 480 trees and shrubs were planted over the 1.3 acres of new buffer by a crew from Redstart Environmental Consulting, a partner organization based out of Corinth, and CRC staff.
The second site in Windham, which was completed over the Memorial Day weekend on May 29, was smaller in size than its Reading counterpart but will still provide a tenth of a mile of additional buffer along the headwaters of the Middle Branch Williams River. Stormwater runoff from a nearby road and nutrient/sediment loading are two major concerns that should be mitigated thanks to the newly planted buffer.
"The establishment and strengthening of partnerships are really one of the most rewarding parts of the restoration projects I've been a part of," says Alden Dumas, an ECO AmeriCorps member serving with the Connecticut River Conservancy. He continues, "The hard work that Redstart put into this project, guidance and advice from WUV during the application process, and of course, the collaboration and willingness of the landowner to allow such important work to happen."
The Connecticut River Conservancy thanked all partners and landowners for their collaboration and dedication to improving water quality in the Connecticut River Watershed.
To learn more or to get involved, visit ctriver.org.