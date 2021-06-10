GREENFIELD, Mass. – Join the Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC) for the first-ever Great Connecticut River Migratory Shad Count – a fish count contest. The goal of the contest is to guess how many American shad will pass the Holyoke Dam fishway in Massachusetts this season. Deadline to enter is Tuesday, June 15 at 11:59 p.m. The contest is in partnership with Captain Morgan’s Boat Training & Charters and Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters. Additional details and the form to submit a guess can be found at www.ctriver.org/fish-count-contest.
“Each spring, American shad and many other fish migrate up the Connecticut River and tributaries,” says Andrew Fisk, CRC executive director. “Hundreds of thousands of American shad make this journey every year, but we know that historically this river supported millions of migrating shad. How many do you think are in the river this year?” Migrating fish are counted as they use fish ladders or fish elevators to pass hydroelectric dams on the Connecticut River.
The first-place winner will receive a one-hour charter or hands-on boat training session valued at $150 from Captain Morgan’s Boat Training & Charters. Second place will receive a $25 gift certificate to Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters. Winners will be announced Wednesday, June 30 as the fish migration season wraps up.
“By protecting and restoring healthy rivers, we hope to one day see millions of shad migrating up these rivers again,” notes Fisk.
Connecticut River Conservancy is the voice for the Connecticut River watershed, from source to sea. They collaborate with partners across four states to protect and advocate for your rivers and educate and engage communities. CRC brings people together to prevent pollution, improve habitat, and promote enjoyment of your river and its tributary streams. Healthy rivers support healthy economies.
To learn more about CRC, or to join the effort and help protect your rivers, visit www.ctriver.org.