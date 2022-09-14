BRATTLEBORO — Community members are invited to join a cleanup group managed by a group leader, establish their own group, or simply get dirty for a cause by picking up trash in the Connecticut River
Registrations are open for the Connecticut River Conservancy's 26th Annual Source to Sea Cleanup. The peak Cleanup dates are Friday and Saturday, Sep. 23-24, but groups are welcome to organize cleanups on a date that works best for them.
"The Source to Sea Cleanup strengthens community while cleaning up our rivers and streams. It's an opportunity for you to make a difference," says CRC Executive Director Andrew Fisk. "When people help clean their rivers, they make lasting connections with each other and with their rivers."
CRC coordinates the annual Source to Sea Cleanup across all four states of the 410-mile Connecticut River basin, including the tributaries that feed the main river in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
"We're excited to work with our volunteers to tackle the trash that abounds in our waterways, especially during the pandemic. The event naturally keeps everyone safe yet engaged in hard work for clean rivers. We hope you'll join us!" says Stacey Lennard, CRC Cleanup Coordinator.
Each fall, thousands of volunteers of all ages mobilize on foot or by boat. Volunteers remove trash along rivers, streams, parks, boat launches, trails and more. Last year 1,394 volunteers reported hauling 43.2 tons of trash from riverbanks and waterways across the four watershed states. Volunteers remove everything from recyclable bottles and cans, fishing equipment and food waste to tires, televisions, and refrigerators. "We encourage volunteers to tally their trash each year. We use the data to call on decision-makers to enact trash solutions to keep trash out of our rivers in the first place."
"There are lots of ways to get involved," said Lennard. "Volunteers can report a trash site in need of cleaning, organize and register your own local clean up group, or be a #RiverWitness on social media."
For more information on the Cleanup visit www.ctriver.org/cleanup or contact CRC's Cleanup Coordinator Stacey Lennard at cleanup@ctriver.org.