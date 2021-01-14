BRATTLEBORO — Consent of Candidate forms for Brattleboro Town Officers, Windham Southeast School District (WSESD) Board Members, and Town Meeting Members are now available at the Town Clerk’s office. Please call or email our office to request the form. Due to the pandemic, petition requirements have been waived for candidates to have their names placed on the ballots for this election. Town elections will be Tuesday, March 2 at the American Legion, and the Annual Representative Town Meeting, Saturday, March 20, likely via Zoom. Consent of Candidate forms must be filed in the clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25 in order to have their name placed on the ballot.
Officers to be elected at Annual Town Meeting, March 2:
Moderator, one year (Lawrin Crispe currently serving)
Lister, three years (Katherine Dowd)
Select Board, three years (Brandie Starr)
Select Board, one year — elect two (Ian Goodnow, Daniel Quipp)
First Constable, one year (Richard H. Cooke)
Second Constable, one year
Trustee of Public Funds, three years (Deborah Zak)
Unified School Director, three years — elect two (Timothy Maciel, David Schoales)
Town Meeting members to be elected:
District 1: 16 members for 3 years (7 member for 2 years; 2 member for 1 year)
District 2: 13 members for 3 years (0 members for 2 years; 0 member for 1 year)
District 3: 15 members for 3 years (0 member for 2 years; 3 member for 1 year)
Number of Town Meeting members to be elected is subject to change based on resignations prior to ballot deadline.