Ryan O’Donnell, water quality coordinator for the Southeastern Vermont Watershed Alliance, and the Connecticut River Conservancy, will present the results of six years of water quality monitoring studies from the Whetstone Brook and the lower West River. He will focus on trends and will share what the results can tell us about the health of the rivers.
This presentation is open to the public and will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 5:15 p.m. via the online platform GoToMeeting. You can join the presentation by entering https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/948849069 into your web browser. Anyone desiring to participate and listen in on the presentation by phone should dial 1-866-899-4679 and enter the meeting ID #948-849-069 when prompted.