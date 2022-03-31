PUTNEY — The Windham County Conservation District is hosting its annual plant sale, with pick-up day scheduled for Saturday, May 7, at Green Mountain Orchards.
The district is accepting online orders at www.windhamcountynrcd.org. While some varieties are available for same day purchase, customers are encouraged to place their orders online or by mail soon to ensure access to preferred varieties. “Demand has been high this year, with more than 30 orders placed within the first ten days of us announcing the sale. However, we still have a large and diverse selection of plants available for order," said Windham NRCD District Manager Cory Ross.
As part of a new partnership, the district will join forces with the Southeast Chapter of University of Vermont Extension Master Gardeners for this year’s sale to offer expert planting and care advise on sale pick up day. The master gardeners have also helped with the selection of varieties.
Plant sale stock is primarily bare root, which reduces the potential for the introduction of invasive pests such as Jumping Worms, rapidly becoming an increasing threat to Vermont’s forests and gardens in recent years. Ordering from the district plant sale also ensures that primarily native plant species and entirely non-invasive varieties are planted. The district’s sale relies on volunteer labor and the donated preparation and sale space at Green Mountain Orchards, allowing the District to offer cheap prices on high quality stock. More than 60 varieties are offered this year, including conifers, wildlife shrubs and trees, fruit trees, and a variety of perennials. The District is also a licensed vendor for Plantskydd repellents. These organic products help keep deer, rabbits, and voles from eating backyard plants.