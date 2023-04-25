BRATTLEBORO — Vermont Humanities 2022-23 season of First Wednesdays in Brattleboro will conclude on May 3, at 7 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library.
Labor historian Annelise Orleck will provide a close look at globalization and its costs from the perspective of low-wage workers — berry pickers, fast food servers, garment workers, cashiers, hotel housekeepers, home health care aides, and even adjunct professors — who are fighting for respect, safety and a living wage.
Orleck is a professor of history at Dartmouth College and the author of five books on the history of US women, politics, immigration, and activism, including "Storming Caesars Palace: How Black Mothers Fought Their Own War on Poverty."
A statewide nonprofit founded in 1974, Vermont Humanities uses the humanities to connect with people across Vermont to create just, vibrant, and resilient communities and to inspire a lifelong love of learning. Learn more at www.vermonthumanities.org.
The Brattleboro lecture series is funded through the generous support of the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library.
The venue is accessible to people in wheelchairs. For more information, visit www.brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-254-5290.