PUTNEY — Constitution + Comics Camp is where teens will read and debate excerpts from the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, the Vermont Constitution, Supreme Court decisions, as well as graphic novels with historical and constitutional themes. They will then draw their own constitution comics and debate the issues in the context of 21st century schooling.
The camp will be held June 27 to July 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Putney Public Library. Topics will include privacy rights and schools searching student lockers and backpacks.
Constitution camp is led by Meg Mott PhD, a former professor and constitutional scholar who led the Free Speech for Teens Camp in the summer of 2021 and has developed a series, Debating Our Rights, on the first 10 amendments that brings civil discussions on contentious issues to public libraries and colleges. Her opinions on Title IX have been published in Inside Higher Ed, Washington Post, aired on NEPR and lauded on Breitbart.
Marek Bennett is a comics artist and a 2021 New Hampshire Governor’s Award for Arts in Education recipient and leads discovery-based comics workshops for all ages throughout New England and the world beyond. His comics work includes the graphic novel series, “The Civil War Diary of Freeman Colby,” as well as drawing, translating and editing for “The Most Costly Journey” with the bilingual El Viaje Project.
This program is made possible through support from The Vermont Community Foundation’s Paul Post Fund, The Ben & Jerry’s Foundation’s Community Action Team Grant and The Windham Foundation.
Registration open at: putneylibrary.org/constitution-and-comics-camp/.