BRATTLEBORO — Groundbreaking took place July 20 for Windham County Humane Society's $2.35 million construction project that will add a 2,000-square foot community veterinary clinic to the organization's facility on West River Road (Route 30).
“Seeing the work begin makes me so happy,” said WCHS executive director Maya Richmond. “By making critical updates to the ventilation system and building separate housing areas for sick animals, it will allow WCHS to provide better care to the neediest shelter animals.”
WCHS began planning and fundraising for the construction project in 2018 and it was underway in the spring of 2020 when COVID-19 caused WCHS to focus on meeting the community’s immediate needs and pause the capital campaign.
“The saddest part about having to pause the project in 2020 is that the cost of everything — equipment, building materials, and the special site work required because WCHS buffers wetland — has gone up 25-30 percent,” said Richmond. The locally funded organization is counting on compassionate supporters to continue giving. WCHS must raise $550,000 over the next year to ensure the doors open. “It is a lot of money to raise for a small charity," said Richmond, "yet this is a giving community, and we remain so thankful to all the donors who have already given to get us to the groundbreaking.”
Last year WCHS adopted over 500 pets into new loving homes and provided 2,000 owned pets with veterinary care. The need for veterinary services has only continued to increase for both the shelter animals and the community’s animals.
Information about the WCHS, the shelter expansion and renovation project, and how to donate can be found at www.windhamcountyhumane.org or email info@windhamcountyhumane.org or call 802-490-2856. All donations are welcome, with special donor recognition available for gifts over $500.