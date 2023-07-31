BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School Class of 1982 is making up for missing their 40 year reunion in 2022. This fall, “40+1” reunion weekend will be held September 22-24. The highlight will be Saturday, Sept 23, with a social hour, buffet dinner and an evening of music by Wild Nightz.
Contact information is needed for all alumni, to share reunion information including ticket purchase. All alumni should send their name, email address and telephone number to buhs1982vt@gmail.com to be included in updates for this and all reunions, and ticket purchasing.