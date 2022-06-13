BRATTLEBORO — Despite an unusually hot spring day, Youth Services said its new fundraiser, Cornstock: Cornhole for a Cause was successfully launched the afternoon of May 21 at Retreat Farm. Presented by Chroma Technology, the inaugural event, which celebrated Youth Services’ 50 years building community, grossed $11,000 to support its 20 programs in Windham County and in neighboring New Hampshire towns.
Teams of four or more, totaling 125 individuals with names like “The Hole Denominators,” “Creamed Corn,” “Lieutenant Frank Drebin” and “Senior Holymolycornholies” raised donations.
Youth Services’ executive director, Russell Bradbury-Carlin categorized Cornstock ‘22 as a strong start for what he hopes will be an increasingly successful fundraiser for his organization and a signature event for the community.
Unlike a traditional tournament, prizes went to the top fundraisers rather than top scorers. Raising over $1,000 to benefit Youth Services, Frances Quesnel from the Swiss Precision team “Oh Shuck It! Bag Busters” received the top individual fundraiser prize, a hand-crafted red oak and alder cornhole set that resembled fine furniture, donated by Guilford woodworker and retired educator, Dwayne Johnson.
Area musicians showcased their talents throughout the day starting off with the seven-person ensemble Putney Jazz, followed by Shoulder Narrows and concluding with the seasoned musical duo, Steve Carmichael and Bill Conley.
The group that raised the most collectively was the “Cornish Game Chicks” team, who will receive a donated pontoon boat ride with refreshments on the Connecticut River. The business that sent the largest number of employees was tied between Chroma Technology and Swiss Precision Turning. The Corny Cyclists team and teams from Chroma both received recognition for their team uniforms.
For more information on Youth Services or to sign up to help organize next year’s event, email info@youthservicesinc.org or call 802-257-0361 x147.