BRATTLEBORO — Local Audubon members and enthusiasts will take part in the annual Brattleboro Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 19.
This 100-year-old bird survey, coordinated by the National Audubon Society, is held in many countries at the end of every year and adds considerable information about birds every year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic safety guidelines, Audubon members are following different protocols at this year’s bird count.
Birders will be out all day on Dec.19 looking for birds. If new experienced birders would like to participate in the field work, contact Cory Ross at coryross24@gmail.com for more information.
The best way to contribute to the Bird Count this year is by counting birds at your bird feeders on Dec. 19. Contact Cory Ross for information on how to conduct a feeder count and how to report the results.
On Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. an online event will be held to collect the results of the day’s Bird Count. The link to join this event is: sevtas@gmail.com.