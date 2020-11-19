MONTPELIER — The Department of Public Service announced that customers of an expanded list of water and wastewater providers can now get help with past due bills. Deputy Commissioner Riley Allen said that “the VCAAP has expanded to include non-regulated water and sewer/wastewater charges from municipal water and sewer/wastewater departments, community water systems, fire districts and other agencies that provide water and sewer/wastewater services to consumers.” This program is available for Vermonter’s primary homes and Vermont-based businesses.
The program is available to Vermont residential utility customers and small businesses. “The pandemic has been ruthless in visiting economic hardship on so many Vermonters who have lost income and are struggling to keep up with their basic expenses,” said Department of Public Service Commissioner June Tierney. “Thankfully, Vermont has been able to make these grants available using federal CARES Act money to provide some relief, but the time to apply is getting short and folks need to act soon. All water and wastewater systems in Vermont also now have access to the program.”
Consumers may apply to the VCAAP for utility bill including water and sewer/wastewater charges that, if left unpaid, may result in a disconnection of services. To date, more than seven thousand applicants have received benefits under VCAAP but only a handful were for customers of regulated private water companies. The addition of water and sewer/wastewater charges to the VCAAP will go a long way to help consumers financially burdened by COVID-19 maintain necessary services they might otherwise lose because of their inability to pay.
For more information about the VCAAP, visit the Department’s Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program webpage at publicservice.vermont.gov, or contact the Department of Public Service at psd.consumer@vermont.gov; at 1-800-622-4496; or online at https://capi.epsd.vermont.gov/?q=node/51.