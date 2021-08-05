HALIFAX — On Friday, August 13, from 4 to 8 p.m., Rescue Inc. will provide a free walk-in clinic to administer COVID-19 vaccinations at the Halifax Community Hall. Rescue will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people age 18 and older and will also offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for people who are at least 12 years old.
For first-time Pfizer vaccine recipients, Rescue will provide options, possibly including a third clinic in Halifax, for people to receive their second dose. The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are both very safe and extremely effective in preventing serious illness and death.
To “sweeten” the event, the Halifax Community Club will host a free ice cream social. In addition, Kelso the Therapy Dog will be at the clinic for anyone who wants the comfort of a loving dog while getting vaccinated. This event is free and open to all. The Halifax Community Hall, 20 Brook Road in West Halifax, is wheelchair accessible and has an accessible bathroom. There will be seating available on the grounds of the historic Hall. For questions about the event, contact Community Club member Linda Lyon (LindaALyon@gmail.com or 802-368-2211) or Halifax Select Board member Pete Silverberg (PSilverberg552@gmail.com or 802-368-2270). For information about the vaccines, go to https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine.