WESTMINSTER — The White River Junction Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System and the Vermont National Guard continue their partnership for the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out. On April 16, the White River Junction VA will be administering first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Westminster Armory. This will be a scheduled appointments only clinic.
The Westminster Armory is centrally located between the Brattleboro and the Keene, New Hampshire VA outpatient clinics, which is why the facility is considered a perfect choice for the next collaborative effort for the Vermont National Guard and White River Junction VA.
“The VA and the Vermont National Guard have a very strong working relationship with many of the same common goals.” Ken Gragg, deputy adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard said. “With the National Guard having facilities all over the state and the VA’s mission to vaccinate veterans across the state, it makes total sense that we partner to provide VA with locations to hold their vaccination clinics.”
The vaccination clinic is for veterans and pre-registered US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees, all ages. Everyone must schedule an appointment by calling 802-296-5151.
Veterans who would like to enroll should call Eligibility staff at 802-295-9363 ext. 5118, or email VHAWRJEligibility@va.gov. DHS employees must register with their DHS leadership prior to scheduling an appointment.
The second dose must be May 14 at the same location, to be scheduled when scheduling your first appointment.