TOWNSHEND — The West River Community Market is hosting its first Winter Crafts Market pop-up through Dec. 16, featuring 15-plus local artists and craftspeople. Check out some extraordinary art and handicrafts including handmade stoneware ceramics, silver and gemstone jewelry, upcycled wool/cashmere mittens, felted animals, hand-blown glass, seeds, and more. Every week, you can pre-order holiday gifts for contactless pick-up on Fridays and Saturday along with your weekly grocery shop. Stop on by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and the Saturday morning café to check out the work and support the community.
Visit https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/collections/winter-craft-market.
The online community market is now open for weekly pre-orders. Pick-up will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store. The market has a selection of local food (farm vegetables, milk, cheeses, hummus, and pastured meats) as well as seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, and more. Check it out: https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/.
Featured vendor this week is Litchfield Homestead in West Townshend with their homegrown, homemade soap, new weekly old-fashioned sodas, apple cider vinegar and more.
Featured item is community member Donna’s fluffy taupe wool throw 78”X 46”. These soft wool throws are Bulgarian virgin wool textiles. Check them out online or at our cafe.
New to the market this week: apple juice, lamb shoulder chops, orange cinnamon cardamom cookies, genovese pesto, empire apples, Sichuan chili oil, and Steve Benson’s “75 One Dish Meals by Dad” Cookbook.
Order before Wednesday 10 p.m. for Friday or Saturday pickup. There is also a free delivery for high-risk customers. If you need help paying for your order or if you’d like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, check out the Pay-It-Forward Program.
In the spirit of thanks and giving the Thrift Store will be starting a “Community Giveaway.” Broke your coffee pot? Need a candle holder? How about a champagne or wine glass? The thrift store has plenty, for free. Stop by the community giveaway outside the cafe this Tasty Tuesday and Pizza Friday and grab a free thing with your food. Then visit upstairs in the thrift store for more goodies and winter gear.