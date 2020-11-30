TOWNSHEND -- The West River Community Market is hosting its first Winter Crafts Market pop-up featuring 15-plus local artists and craftspeople.
Open November 29 to December 16 for contactless pick-up at the West Townshend Country Store, there will also be a small display of items for sale at the store. Stop on by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and the Saturday morning café to check out the work and support the community.
Offerings include handmade stoneware ceramics, silver and gemstone jewelry, upcycled wool/cashmere mittens, felted animals, hand-blown glass, seeds, and more. Every week, you can pre-order holiday gifts for contactless pick-up on Fridays and Saturday along with your weekly grocery shop.
Visit https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/collections/winter-craft-market.
The online community market is now open for weekly orders. Pick-up will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the store. The market has a selection of local food (farm vegetables, milk, cheeses, hummus, and pastured meats) as well as seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, and more. Check it out at https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/collections.
Featured vendors this week are the Winter Crafts Market and West River Seeds.
West River Seeds just came out with its 2021 Seed Catalog. Check out the selection of vegetable, herb, and flower varieties locally-grown and adapted to the West River Valley region in the seeds section of the Community Market.
New to the market this week: tulsi holy basil, sundried tomatoes, lamb shoulder chops, genovese pesto, Empire apples, Sichuan chili oil, and Steve Benson's "75 One Dish Meals by Dad" Cookbook.
Order before Wednesday at 10 p.m. for Friday or Saturday pickup. There is free delivery for high-risk customers. If you need help paying for your order or if you'd like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, check out the Pay-It-Forward Program.