BRATTLEBORO — After a year of collecting and analyzing data on the state of aging in Windham County, Windham Aging is releasing the Windham Aging Report. Windham Aging is a collaboration of leaders from organizations that serve older people in Windham County.
According to www.WindhamAging.com, the Windham Aging effort started a year and a half ago when retired hospital CEO Roger Allbee, retired doctor Carolyn Taylor-Olson, MD, and retired dentist David Neumeister — all serving on the board of Thompson House, an assisted living facility in Brattleboro — were paying attention to the situation of older people in their county. They noticed important trends, started asking questions and wondered about a way forward for Windham County.
“The needs are many and include housing, transportation, healthcare access and support, socialization, nutrition, and the support of family and friends,” said Allbee. “It is critical that we collectively address the issues that impact our aging population. Unless we better understand and address the future and the needs of this aging group, the state and region may be in a crisis situation.”
Of the need for the Report, Mark Boutwell, director of Senior Solutions, writes, “Today, all of us, and in particular, older Vermonters, are facing many unexpected challenges — significant increases in inflationary costs for food, heat, transportation, and housing — fuel oil rationing — a catastrophic shortage of direct care workers — and, for the most vulnerable members of our communities, increased nutritional insecurity.” Boutwell goes on to say, “It is unlikely that that funding will increase substantially anytime soon. We are all working to do more with less for a rapidly increasing population of older residents.”
“This report is extremely timely given the high level of community concern and conversation about housing needs in the county,” said Chris Hart, former director of Brattleboro Housing Partnerships and current Windham Aging collaborator. “I was taken aback by the finding on housing quality for seniors in particular. Our system of aging in place and housing turnover is dependent on the quality of housing seniors are living in. To see the data on the significant housing problems faced by older and lower economic homeowners and renters should rise to the top of addressing our housing issues.
“Now is the time to create a Regional Plan for Aging. The dramatic demographic swell of older residents is as predictable as the rising sun. And the correlated swell in health needs is equally inevitable. The only questions are how the current health, housing and community support systems will work for our neighbors. The answer lies in what changes we make to the systems — starting now,” said Neumeister.
“We are encouraged that the state is developing the Vermont Action Plan for Aging Well,” remarked Allbee of the plan mandated under Act 156, the Older Vermonters Act, passed in 2020. “We are also grateful to be collaborating with them on a plan for our Windham Region that can be a model for the state.”
Windham Aging plans to hold listening sessions in early 2023 to learn from area residents how they plan to age and determine what systems are needed to help people reach their goals for aging. To find out more, and read the Report on Aging, visit www.WindhamAging.com.