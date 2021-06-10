BRATTLEBORO -- Bazin Brothers Trucking, Inc., a contractor of the town, will be paving Hinesburg Road between Quails Hill and the power lines (near #888 Hinesburg Road). The work will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 15. There will be alternating one lane traffic in the area during paving. Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.
If you have any questions, contact Dan Tyler, Highway and Utilities Superintendent at 802-254-4255 or dtyler@brattleboro.org.