BRATTLEBORO — Road crews will be working on two related paving projects in town this week.
On Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m., local highway crews will be milling and paving Main Street between High Street and Grove Street. Also on Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m., DMI Paving (a contractor of the town) will be paving High Street from Main Street to Green Street.
All of the work will take place overnight and is expected to be completed by 7 a.m. Friday. There will be no on-street parking during this project and motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.
The rain date for this project is Thursday, May 26.
If you have any questions, contact Dan Tyler, Highway and Utilities Superintendent at 802-254-4255 or dtyler@brattleboro.org .