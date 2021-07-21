BRATTLEBORO — Attorney Spencer Crispe, a lifelong Vermont resident born in Brattleboro, recently joined nine other community members in serving on Youth Services’ board of directors. Through 10 programs ranging from programs for homeless youth to a youth-led business, the nonprofit agency helps Windham County communities thrive.
Crispe is an owner and partner with his father, Lawrin Crispe, at Crispe & Crispe Law offices on Main Street. He is the fourth generation in his family which has continuously practiced law in Brattleboro for well over 100 years, focusing on personal injury, torts, and worker’s compensation. Crispe brings to the practice an interest and expertise in civil rights, workers compensation and public interest law.
Dedicating a decade of his free time ensuring that Brattleboro had a skatepark for its youth and young-at-heart, Crispe, a devoted skateboarder, was a persistent champion for “Brattleboro Area Skatepark is Coming” from 2010-220. Having been a social worker for at-risk youth through Spectrum Youth and Family Services in Burlington from 2005-2007 as well as respite provider and first call crisis responder for the Howard Center, he is familiar with the array of issues facing young people in Vermont and some of the solutions that work.
“Spencer’s background in services delivery for youth, his insights into fundraising, his legal expertise and his deep commitment to Windham County will be a tremendous asset to the Youth Services board,” said Cathy Coonan, Youth Services’ board president. “As one of the newer and younger members of Youth Services’ board, Spencer brings valued expertise and perspectives that we’re looking forward to tapping in the coming months and years.”
Crispe graduated from Vermont Law School in 2004 and from the University of Vermont in 2001. He was a Planning Commission member in Wilmington from 2009-2012 and was a Trails Committee member during much of that time. When he resided in Burlington, he was a youth center volunteer for over 10 years.
To learn how you can get involved with Youth Services or to refer a youth for assistance, visit wwwyouthservicesinc.org or call 802-257-0361.