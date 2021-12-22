BRATTLEBORO — For all those interested in learning more about Critical Race Theory, Brattleboro Common Sense is hosting a lecture by professor Etan Nasreddin-Long at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at 193 Main St.
Longo lectures on race and Critical Race Theory and has been a visiting professor at Marlboro College. He is currently director of the Vermont Legislative Panel on Racial Disparities and counsel to the Vermont State Police on officer training.
Bring a pencil, paper and mask. For more information, email info@BrattleboroCommonSense.org.