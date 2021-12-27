BRATTLEBORO -- The Critical Race Theory lecture by Etan Nasreddin-Longo that was planned for Monday, Dec. 27, in Brattleboro has been postponed.
One of the staff members of Brattleboro Common Sense, which is sponsoring the lecture, has become sick with COVID. Other residents at BCS headquarters are sick and awaiting their test results.
If there is another COVID lock-down, discussions of SAFE Policing, Transgenderism vs Feminism, and rent reform will be re-arranged as teleconferences or delayed by two weeks.
For more information, email info@BrattleboroCommonSense.org.