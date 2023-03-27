NEWFANE — This April, student work from Dover, NewBrook, Jamaica, Townshend and Wardsboro schools will be on display from April 7 to 29 at the Moore Free Library Crowell Gallery.
Unified Arts teachers in the West River and River Valley school districts have been collaborating in connection to Vermont’s Red Clover books. The Red Clover Book Award is designed for children in kindergarten through fourth grade. Each year thousands of Vermont school children read the 10 nominated picture books and vote for their favorite in the spring. The award has been handed out annually since 1997.
This winter, students listened to two Red Clover Books: "The Midnight Fair" written/illustrated by Gideon Sterer/Mariachiara Di Giorgio and "Someone Builds the Dream" written/illustrated by Lisa Wheeler/Loren Long. Students created art, made music, wrote fiction and moved their bodies in a multi-disciplinary unit of study. The artwork, both 2D and 3D, on display was inspired by the book’s themes: night-time, forest creatures, and The Fair! Some students even built, in 3D, ‘the fairground dream-ride’ of another student’s drawn design. Students also collaborated to create their own musical ‘score’ to accompany the wordless book ("Midnight Fair"). Student writing will also be on display – exploring what it might feel like to be an animal looking in on a fair.