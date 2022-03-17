BELLOWS FALLS — Rich Holschuh will be holding a conversation around the significance of relationship with Place on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. He will focus on an Abenaki cultural worldview and its lasting implications while referencing a local site: Kchi Pontekw, the Great Falls in present-day Bellows Falls.
Holschuh is a resident of Wantastegok (Brattleboro) and an independent historic and cultural researcher. His work draws upon indigenous history, linguistics, geography and culture to share beneficial ways of seeing and being in relationship with place.
To request a zoom invitation, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270 or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street.