The Curtis Fund, a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation, will host seven pop-up “We’ve Got Your Back” events for this year’s incoming class of scholarship recipients to distribute gift bags filled with donated products from Vermont companies. Each year, the Curtis Fund provides scholarships for low-income and/or students who will be first in their family to pursue a post-high school degree for the longevity of their postsecondary education.
“The Vermont business community is a key ally in achieving our mission,” Shana Trombley, executive director of The Curtis Fund, stated in a news release. “Vermont business owners recognize that The Curtis Fund is helping ensure that Vermonters have the education and skills to fill tomorrow’s jobs and they are eager to show their support, which is why they have generously contributed to the ‘We’ve Got Your Back’ gift bags.”
Participating Vermont businesses include: Northfield Savings Bank, Ursa Major, Skida, SAP!, Laughing Moon Chocolates, King Arthur Baking Co., Bee’s Wrap, Seventh Generation, Darn Tough, However Wild Farm Honey, Aqua ViTea, Small Batch Organics, Rabble Rouser, and Tavernier Chocolates.
Northfield Savings Bank (NSB) is providing NSB academic planners for the students’ gift bags and will be offering a virtual financial literacy workshop for all Curtis Fund scholarship recipients on August 17. “NSB is proud to support The Curtis Fund by contributing directly to scholarships and by supporting students in other ways too,” says Cheryl LaFrance, senior vice president and chief operating officer at NSB. “Curtis Fund scholarship recipients are already investing in themselves by pursuing a degree and at NSB we are eager to share our expertise by helping students develop the financial literacy skills necessary to build a solid foundation in life.”
The Curtis Fund grants scholarships to students from every county in Vermont so to make it convenient for the scholarship recipients to receive the bags, the Fund will offer pop-up pick up locations throughout the state beginning Tuesday through Monday, August 9. The pop-up locations include Winooski, Montpelier, Lyndon, St. Albans, White River Junction, Brattleboro, and Rutland.
To learn more about the “We’ve Got Your Back” campaign, contact Shana Trombley at shana@thecurtisfund.org.