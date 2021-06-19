Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.