Tonight at 7 p.m., The Green River Watershed Alliance will bring environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb back to Vermont, virtually, to conclude a series of beaver education programs.
Goldfarb's book, "Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter," reveals that our modern conception of a healthy ecosystem is wrong, distorted by the fur trade that once trapped out millions of beavers from North America’s waterways.
"The consequences of losing beavers were profound: ponds drained, wetlands dried up, and species from salmon to swans lost vital habitat." says Goldfarb. Today, a growing coalition of “Beaver Believers”—including scientists, ranchers, and passionate citizens—recognizes that ecosystems with beavers are far healthier than those without them. From the Nevada deserts to the Scottish highlands, Believers are hard at work restoring these industrious rodents to their former haunts. In his talk, he will discuss the history of this world-changing species; how beavers can help us fight drought, flooding, wildfire, and climate change; and how we can coexist with this challenging but vital rodent.
The free presentation will take place via Zoom at 7 p.m. Get the registration link at www.greenriverwa.org/events. For more information, contact patti@beec.org or call (802) 257-5785.