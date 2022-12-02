BRATTLEBORO — Renown Jazz pianist and composer, Dan DeWalt of Newfane, will offer a concert of original and beloved standard jazz pieces at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Beloved Community, 18 Town Crier Drive.
DeWalt has played extensively throughout the East Coast during his career, working with a large number of bands, and playing multiple styles of music. He currently plays most often as part of the Trio Mambo.
In addition to many of his own compositions, DeWalt will be playing music by Chucho Valdes, Thelonious Monk and Tom McClung at this concert.
The concert is free, but patrons are invited to make a free will donation to support music and other programs at the Beloved Community, which is composed of the First Baptist and First United Methodist Churches of Brattleboro.
For more information visit www.BelovedCommunityVT.org or call 802-249-2947.