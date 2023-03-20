BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Area Hospice will host a Death Cafe on Saturday, March 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Experienced Goods, 80 Flat St.
Come join curious and like-minded folks to talk about death while enjoying tea, coffee, and snacks. The objective is 'to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (ﬁnite) lives'. A Death Cafe is a group-directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. Find out more at https://deathcafe.com/what/
Tea and snacks provided. Feel free to bring something to share.
Donations are gratefully accepted and will go to Brattleboro Area Hospice.
RSVP as space is limited; email info@brattleborohospice.org or call 802-257-0775. There will be a waiting list.
Brattleboro Area Hospice provides a broad range of services for living and dying well, focusing on end-of-life, bereavement, and advance care planning. The programs reflect our community’s values of kindness, decency, and dignity. All services free of charge and are available to anyone living in Southeastern Vermont or bordering New Hampshire towns. To learn more or contact staff, call us at 802-257-0775 or go online to www.brattleborohospice.org .