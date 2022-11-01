BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Area Hospice and Vermont Insight Meditation Center will co-host a Death Cafe from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event will take place at Vermont Insight Meditation Center in the Vermont Agricultural Business Education Center at 11 University Way. This event is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.
Death Cafe (www.deathcafe.com) is an international movement started in Europe dedicated to taking death out of the closet and discussing it publicly. Participants report Death Cafe experiences as comfortable, with a full range of emotions - from tears to raucous laughter, easier than anticipated, energy-charged, inspirational, and fun. Not a support group or counseling session, or even a workshop ... simply people sharing respectful, thought-provoking, life-affirming conversation in a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere while sipping drinks and munching treats.
No RSVP is required. Arrive by 3 p.m., and space is limited. Treats are provided, or bring something to share.
Brattleboro Area Hospice provides a range of services for living and dying well, focusing on end-of-life, bereavement, and advance care planning. The programs reflect the community’s values of kindness, decency, and dignity. All services are free of charge and are available to anyone living in Southeastern Vermont or bordering New Hampshire towns. To learn more or contact staff, call us at 802-257-0775 or go online to www.brattleborohospice.org.
For more information about the Death Cafe, contact Denise Glover at 802-257-0775 or email info@brattleborohospice.org.