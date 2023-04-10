DUMMERSTON — Deer Run Nature Preserve Trail Head will host a series of guided nature hikes to celebrate Earth Day. Hikes will vary in difficulty and content. All hikes are planned for April 22 at 940 Camp Arden Road.
Choices include:
• Deer Run Meander — Ramble through the woods with naturalists looking for signs of spring and other natural wonders.
• Intermediate Level Guided Hike — Roger Haydock, GMC trail builder extraordinaire, will lead this hike and describe the geology and other natural features of the area.
• Rigorous Hike — Join naturalist and ecologist Dan Dubie for a rigorous hike to the Monument, with the option of working with Green Mountain Conservancy board members on removing a patch of Japanese Barberry near the Monument or setting off to explore the Shoulder Trail or Ravine Trail.
• Trailhead Invasive Removal — Work with GMC Board Members to clear Glossy Buckthorn from the area around the trailhead on Camp Arden Road. Tools and instructions will be provided. Removing these invasives allows natural vegetation critical to biodiversity to survive and thrive.
For more information, call 802-257-0012 or email info@greenmountainconservancy.org.