Informational signs highlighting the presence of wild native brook trout in the upper Deerfield watershed were posted earlier this spring thanks to a multi-party initiative. The signs encourage the conservation of Vermont’s official State Cold Water Fish.
The upper Deerfield watershed is home to wild native brook trout that thrives in cold, clean water and healthy forests. Wild native brook trout have endured for thousands of years, but they have disappeared from much of their original range.
This project came about as a result of the Somerset Integrated Resource Project published by the U.S. Forest Service in August 2020. This management plan covers 71,000 acres in Windham and Bennington counties, including the upper Deerfield River and its tributaries. These headwater streams are home to self-sustaining native brook trout populations.
Native Fish Coalition (NFC) partnered with U.S. Forest Service, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife and Connecticut River Valley Trout Unlimited (CRVTU) on this project. The village of Jacksonville and town of Wilmington, plus Great River Hydro, host signs on their land. Signs are posted at access points near streams that are home to wild native brook trout.
“Wild native brook trout are an ‘indicator species,’” said David Wein, a project organizer and board member of both VT NFC and CRVTU. “The upper Deerfield watershed has good forest canopy and cold, clean water, essential components for wild native brook trout” according to Wein.