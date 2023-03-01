WILMINGTON — The Deerfield Valley Lions Club is sponsoring the annual Speak Out Contest at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20, at the Old School Community Center on 1 School St. The finals will be at the Equinox Resort in Manchester.
Local high school students, home schoolers and students living in the area but attending schools outside of the valley are eligible and encouraged to register by emailing cbyoga@gmail.com by March 10.
The speech topic is: “How can the environment be saved for our future?” Speeches must be 5 to 7 minutes in length. Speeches will be judged on addressing and developing the topic with clarity and expression. Cash prizes are available and range from $75 to $500 statewide.