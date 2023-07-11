DOVER — The Rotary of the Deerfield Valley will hold its 4th Annual Tour, “Barns, Gardens, Live Music and Art,” on Saturday, July 15.
Ticketholders will experience six local barns and gardens, plus the Rotary “Garden of Hope” - the other locations will be announced the evening before the Tour. Live music will be enjoyed at four of the locations.
Music will be donated by Logan Boyd, “Bongo” Bill Maher, Paul Fisher, and Jill Sachs and Chris Mays. The talented artists include Gen Abate, Gail Anderson, Bobbi Angell, Ann Coleman, Debra Dunphy, Kate Follett, Haley Frano, Terry Hauptman, Karen Horton, Hugh and Jeanne Joudry, Ellie Roden, Susan Spengler, Nicki Steel, Steve Upton, Jen Weichers, and Mary Wright. Most of these artists donated items for an Art Raffle, as well as 10 percent of their sales, to benefit the Rotary Club.
Event sponsors include Deerfield Valley Real Estate, Snow Republic Brewing Company, Fisher and Fisher Law Offices, Black Diamond Tree Service, and Vermont Barns. Snow Republic was generous enough to offer a free beer to all ticket holders after the event, creating a wonderful “after party.” The Art Raffle will be held at the Snow Republic at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets for this event are limited and can be purchased at bit.ly/44iC934 or at the Rotary website, as listed below. Art Raffle tickets are also available for $5 or 5 for $20.
To support the Rotary, visit www.rotarydfv.org to donate, or write a check to DVRC, with Barns, Live Music & Art Tour on the memo line, and mail the check to: DVRC, P.O. Box 542, West Dover. To join the Rotary Club, send email to rotarydfv@gmail.com.