The next Brattleboro Democracy Forum is “White supremacy culture — what it is and what to do about it,” scheduled for Tuesday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Join Mary Gannon and friends for a discussion about white supremacy culture. Racism often refers to acts of overt, intentional prejudice and a social order that debases people of color while glorifying whiteness. But white supremacy is a systemic and structural phenomenon woven throughout our culture — rather than just the work of racist individuals who intentionally and maliciously discriminate. Our institutions and social practices themselves prop up white advantage and protect white communities, while making communities of color vulnerable to exploitation, domination, and violence.
What actions are needed to repair ourselves in order to identify and dismantle white supremacy culture?
Mary Gannon is a racial equity and social justice educator and organizer. She is on the executive committee for the Windham County NAACP and a board member with the Rights and Democracy Institute. She has engaged with school districts and professional education associations; state and municipal government agencies; state and local law enforcement agencies; mental health care agencies and nonprofits.
Mary believes in the possibilities of local and state partners working collectively to develop institutional policies and practices that will respond more effectively to the urgent nature and impact of racism and other forms of white supremacy culture across the state. She has a strong interest in supporting the development of community coalitions across the state of Vermont where racial inequities can be addressed using sustainable strategies and the representation of all voices.
The meeting will be recorded and aired on BCTV and WVEW. For the link to the meeting go to the Democracy Forum website wecelebratedemocracycivilrightsforall.org. On the Home Page under Upcoming Events you will find more information and links to background materials and the Zoom meeting invitation. To join the meeting copy the link in the invitation into your search bar.
The forum is organized by We Celebrate Democracy/Civil Rights For All, Inc. — positive nonviolent public action for democracy and civil rights for all people. For more information contact Woody Bernhard at woodybernhard48@gmail.com or 802-464-3154.