BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro democracy forum, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, on Zoom, will focus on abortion rights.
Led by retired history teacher Nick Biddle, the presentation will highlight “the nearly mechanical role abortion rights have played in advancing the production of laws designed not just to end legalized abortion but also the full welfare state as we’ve known it since the 1960s,” according to organizers.
The meeting will be recorded and will air on BCTV and WVEW 107.7 FM.
To join the Zoom meeting go to the website wecelebratedemocracycivilrightsforall.org and click on the Next Up button at the top right of the Home page. Find the meeting link (URL) and copy it into your search bar.
The forum is organized by We Celebrate Democracy Civil Rights For All, which advocates for positive nonviolent, nonprofit, public action for democracy and civil rights for all people.