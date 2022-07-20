BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Democratic Committee will hold a political party caucus to nominate candidates for the office of Justice of the Peace on Monday, July 25 at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Nominations for the Nov. 2 ballot must be received to the Town Clerk by August 12.
Contact Elizabeth McLoughlin at mcloughlin.elizabeth.s@gmail.com or 802-254-9370 with any questions or how to participate in the caucus, or if you would like to nominate someone for Justice of the Peace. Anyone not caucusing with another political party is welcome.
Join the Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3uZHWv4 (Meeting ID: 995 229 5361 / Passcode: kU3KKj).