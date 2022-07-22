The Town Democratic committees of Brookline, Rockingham, and Westminster are inviting the general public to a forum on Monday, July 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Rockingham Free Public Library (65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls).
This is an opportunity for those communities to meet the three candidates vying for the two seats in the Democratic Primary on August 9 to represent Windham County in the Vermont State Senate.
The three candidates are Wichie Artu of Athens, Nader Hashim of Dummerston, and Wendy Harrison of Brattleboro.
Artu is a farmer, co-chair of the Windham County NAACP Health Justice Committee, and a data systems expert. Hashim is a former state trooper, former state representative from Windham-4 who served on the house judiciary committee, and he is vice-president of the Windham County Chapter of the NAACP. Harrison has deep experience in town government, is chair of the Southeast Vermont Economic Development Strategy Board, and was a former municipal manager for the Town of Rockingham and Village of Bellows Falls.
The forum will include written questions submitted prior to the event to Rep. Leslie Goldman (lesliegforwindham3@gmail.com) or Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun (mboslun@gmail.com).
Admission is free and refreshments will be provided.