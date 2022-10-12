BRATTLEBORO — Stop by the Children’s Room at Brooks Memorial Library to pick up a Design-A-Plate packet. Create your drawings at home then return the packet to the library by 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. Choose between an 8-inch melamine plate, a 10-inch melamine plate or 12-ounce melamine bowl. To make this affordable to everyone in the community, this is a pay-what-you-can event. The suggested price is $6 per item. Include payment when the completed drawings are dropped off at the library. Cash and checks made out to Brooks Memorial Library are accepted.
Plates and bowls will be ready for pickup in early December. For more information, call the Children’s Room at 802-254-5290 x1210 or visit the website at brookslibraryvt.org/kids/DAP.