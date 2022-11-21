BURLINGTON — Destination Imagination is a nonprofit organization that provides opportunities for kids to explore the creative process, learn new skills and create original work as a team, which they present at an annual tournament. Destination Imagination is an international program that happens at a local level and is looking to expand into Vermont communities.
Each team does team-building activities and Instant Challenges that involve completing a task, improvising a skit or a combination. Teams also work for several months on one main challenge in a focus area of science, technology, engineering, fine arts, improvisation, service learning or early learning. Each challenge has many interesting details that make each team on its own unique, creative journey.
Teams are forming now throughout Vermont. Start a team for the kids in your family, school or community. Contact vtdicreativity@gmail.com and get more information at destinationimagination.org, creativeimagination.org or facebook.com/VermontDI.