MARLBORO — Many people consider 1968 a turbulent and outstanding year for the world, the USA, and for Vermont.
In Marlboro, Tom Ragle started his term as president of Marlboro College and the Marlboro Music Festival ended its concert season with Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” with Rudolph Serkin on piano, Benita Valente as soprano and Pablo Casals conducting.
On April 2, 1968, the fire chief of the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Company was Bob Bartlett. He, and chairman of the Board of Commissioners, J.F Herrick Jr, signed a contract on that day to purchase a brand new, 1968 Diamond Reo Pumper/Tanker fire truck for $17,189. Also on that Board were T.A. Cunningham, D.J Dalrymple, W.P. Davidson, W.A. Eames, R.V.R Hertzberg, J Nevins, A.T Rylander, S.L. Vonderhorst, J.S Bartlett (Treasurer) and D.G MacArthur (Clerk).
The Diamond Reo truck, known as Engine #1, has been in active service to the town of Marlboro since those iconic times, responding to an estimated 1,600 fire events in its 54 years on the job. She has also been a frequent visitor to Marlboro fair events and town parades. The Diamond Reo is believed to be the oldest active fire truck in the state of Vermont and is highly regarded by fire truck enthusiasts for her age, her condition, her style and her fortitude.
On May 12, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Company authorized the acting fire chief, Andrew Richardson, to purchase a replacement truck and give the Reo a gold watch and let her enjoy her days as an antique fire truck, participating in parades and fairs and other celebrations.
In a news release announcing the change, the Board of Directors of the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Company, along with the firefighters and first responder, expressed thanks the residents of the town of Marlboro, the Marlboro Select Board, and all of the past Marlboro first responders “for their dedicated contributions over the years for helping us achieve this important goal of keeping the MVFC an active and professional fire fighting and first responding company to serve the people of Marlboro.”